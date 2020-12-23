Size
70
ⴰⵙⴳⴳⵯⴰⵙ ⴰⵏⴰⵎⵎⴰⵔ

Amdal

1641942000

1641942000

0001

New!

A bit of brutality in this floppy world

A bit of brutality in this floppy world

A bit of brutality in this floppy world

A bit of brutality in this floppy world

Façade

1638226800

1638226800

0004

New!

We chase at the speed of the electron

Basteleur

1617314400

1617314400

0001

We chase at the speed of the electron

Gulax

1393887600

1616968800

0001

Update!

Armed with bulletpoint pen and bold crossbows

Armed with bulletpoint pen and bold crossbows

Armed with bulletpoint pen and bold crossbows

Outward

1614726000

1614726000

0003

Like Ben Hur on a gigantic tank

Anthony

1613602800

1613602800

0001

Like Ben Hur on a gigantic tank

Mess

1601503200

1601503200

0001

Script horsewomen and type charioteers and all tremendous

Cantique

1597183200

1597183200

0001

Phantom & ghost towns

Phantom & ghost towns

Karrik

1592344800

1592344800

0002

NON-FONT OBJECT #02

PLAY THE GAME

Armed with bulletpoint pen and bold crossbows

CirrusCumulus

1589148000

1589148000

0001

Eyjafjallajökull = ET YA FIAT LA YEU KEUTL

Pilowlava

1556229600

1608678000

0001

Amazingly few discotheques provide jukeboxes

Mourier

1506290400

1598133600

0001

NON-FONT OBJECT #01

Use the license

Wrestling writing warriors

Wrestling writing warriors

Typefesse

1572303600

1572303600

0002

Jived fox nymph grabs quick waltz

Jived fox nymph grabs quick waltz

Jived fox nymph grabs quick waltz

Jived fox nymph grabs quick waltz

Minipax

1562882400

1562882400

0004

Script horsewomen and type charioteers and all tremendous

Kaeru Kaeru

1563400800

1563400800

0001

Non-Font Objects

A brand new kind of publication appears on Velvetyne. We are a type foundry, but not only.

Learn more

Ле Мурмур, an update for Le Murmure with Cyrillic?! Сюрприз!

Le Murmure

1536530400

1616454000

0001

Watch out, five hungry Soviet–cows are in the garden

Watch out, five hungry Soviet–cows are in the garden

Solide Mirage

1488582000

1580770800

0002

Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds.

Ouroboros

1540940400

1613948400

0001

A collaborative modular tool for drawing psychogeographic typometric maps drawn during a workshop.

DISCOVER IMAGO MUNDI MEI!

Pack my box with five dozen liquor jugs

Pack my box with five dozen liquor jugs

Pack my box with five dozen liquor jugs

Happy Times at the IKOB New Game Plus Edition

1529013600

1570140000

0003

Script horsewomen and type charioteers and all tremendous

Format 1452

1285192800

1563228000

0001

Like Ben Hur on a gigantic tank

BackOut

1335823200

1563400800

0001

We unchain glyphs from unfair laws

We unchain glyphs from unfair laws

We unchain glyphs from unfair laws

We unchain glyphs from unfair laws

Millimetre

1458774000

1553900400

0004

Du fric pour l’hôpital public

Du fric pour l’hôpital public

Du fric pour l’hôpital public

Bluu Next

1383260400

1562191200

0003

Pack my box with five dozen liquor jugs

Pack my box with five dozen liquor jugs

Pack my box with five dozen liquor jugs

Pack my box with five dozen liquor jugs

Pack my box with five dozen liquor jugs

Pack my box with five dozen liquor jugs

Pack my box with five dozen liquor jugs

Pack my box with five dozen liquor jugs

Pack my box with five dozen liquor jugs

Pack my box with five dozen liquor jugs

Pack my box with five dozen liquor jugs

Pack my box with five dozen liquor jugs

Pack my box with five dozen liquor jugs

Pack my box with five dozen liquor jugs

Pack my box with five dozen liquor jugs

TINY

1554328800

1554328800

0015

We unchain glyphs from unfair laws

We unchain glyphs from unfair laws

We unchain glyphs from unfair laws

Avara

1547506800

1547506800

0003

Libre fonts ?!

We design libre / open source fonts. That means that you can use, modify and redistribute them freely! Learn more and contribute to the adventure of Velvetyne Type Foundry by reading our "about" page

Learn more about libre fonts!

Rachel n'est qu'un replicant expérimental

VG5000

1542927600

1542927600

0001

Crise sanitaire, réponse sécuritaire

Crise sanitaire, réponse sécuritaire

Crise sanitaire, réponse sécuritaire

Crise sanitaire, réponse sécuritaire

Crise sanitaire, réponse sécuritaire

Compagnon

1538517600

1538517600

0005

Any questions?

You're wondering about Velvetyne?
Your questions are not answered?
Are you lost in uncertainty?
We have something for you!

Read our F.A.Q

Le 49-3 est un déni de démocratie

Le 49-3 est un déni de démocratie

Commune Nuit Debout

1527285600

1527285600

0002

Watch out, five hungry Soviet–cows are in the garden. Προσέξτε, πέντε πεινασμένες σοβιετικές αγελάδες βρίσκονται στον κήπο.

Watch out, five hungry Soviet–cows are in the garden. Προσέξτε, πέντε πεινασμένες σοβιετικές αγελάδες βρίσκονται στον κήπο.

Watch out, five hungry Soviet–cows are in the garden. Προσέξτε, πέντε πεινασμένες σοβιετικές αγελάδες βρίσκονται στον κήπο.

Watch out, five hungry Soviet–cows are in the garden. Προσέξτε, πέντε πεινασμένες σοβιετικές αγελάδες βρίσκονται στον κήπο.

Lack

1367013600

1367013600

0004

Secret! Knowledge! Disobey! Normal! Rules

Trickster

1511132400

1511132400

0001

Trickster, A postmortem

Jean-Baptiste morizot wrote this article to share the process of creating Trickster! Fascinating!

Read the article

I PREY FOR MY LORD BELZEBUTH

Hyper Scrypt

1536184800

1536184800

0001

Amazingly few discotheques provide jukeboxes

Saintjean

1508018400

1508018400

0001

Go Greek! Πήγαινε Ελληνικά!

Go Greek! Πήγαινε Ελληνικά!

Sporting Grotesque

1451775600

1522965600

0002

Pas de retour à l’anormal

Pas de retour à l’anormal

Savate

1448838000

1448838000

0002

Crise sanitaire, réponse sécuritaire

Résistance

1449615600

1449615600

0001

The process behind Resistance

Resistance was designed collectively during a two-day workshop.

Read more about this workshop

Wrestling writing warriors

Combat

1434232800

1434232800

0001

Armed with bulletpoint pen and bold crossbows

Daubenton

1335564000

1335564000

0001

We unchain glyphs from unfair laws

We unchain glyphs from unfair laws

Steps Mono

1426114800

1426114800

0002

Script horsewomen and type charioteers and all tremendous

Bizmeud

1327532400

1327532400

0001

Pack my box with five dozen liquor jugs

Pack my box with five dozen liquor jugs

Victorianna

1396821600

1396821600

0002

The tantalizing palimpsest of today

Grotesk

1273615200

1463263200

0001

Amazingly few discotheques provide jukeboxes

Mixo

1402524000

1402524000

0001

We unchain glyphs from unfair laws

We unchain glyphs from unfair laws

Mister Pixel

1326582000

1326582000

0002

We unchain glyphs from unfair laws

We unchain glyphs from unfair laws

Fengardo Neue

1331420400

1331420400

0002

Pack my box with five dozen liquor jugs

Blocus

1354834800

1354834800

0001

Wrestling writing warriors

Boeticher

1335996000

1335996000

0001

Pack my box with five dozen liquor jugs

BilboINC

1306965600

1306965600

0001

Armed with bulletpoint pen and bold crossbows

Armed with bulletpoint pen and bold crossbows

Terminal Grotesque

1320188400

1439935200

0002

We chase at the speed of the electron

Lineal

1297119600

1297119600

0001

MONTCHAUVE

Montchauve

1302904800

1302904800

0001

Du fric pour l’hôpital public

Mainz

1297119600

1297119600

0001

Jived fox nymph grabs quick waltz

Chaumont

1302300000

1302300000

0001

We chase at the speed of the electron

Mono

1297119600

1297119600

0001

Watch out, five hungry Soviet–cows are in the garden

Hangul

1302300000

1302300000

0001

Watch out, five hungry Soviet–cows are in the garden

Lment

1345586400

1345586400

0001

Amazingly few discotheques provide jukeboxes

Amazingly few discotheques provide jukeboxes

Runic

1357426800

1357426800

0002

