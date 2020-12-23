Last news
A brand new kind of publication appears on Velvetyne. We are a type foundry, but not only.
Ле Мурмур, an update for Le Murmure with Cyrillic?! Сюрприз!
Libre fonts ?!
We design libre / open source fonts. That means that you can use, modify and redistribute them freely! Learn more and contribute to the adventure of Velvetyne Type Foundry by reading our “about” page
Any questions?
You’re wondering about Velvetyne?
Your questions are not answered?
Are you lost in uncertainty?
We have something for you!
Trickster, A postmortem
Jean-Baptiste morizot wrote this article to share the process of creating Trickster! Fascinating!
The process behind Resistance
Resistance was designed collectively during a two-day workshop.
